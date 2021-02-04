ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A nurse at Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro is getting ready to go to Super Bowl LV in style thanks to New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

Patrick Khoury is among 76 vaccinated health care workers being flown down to Tampa, Florida on the Patriots team plane for the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Kraft hosted a video call with Khoury and the other recipients to inform them of the surprise.

“When he said it, I couldn’t even like take it in because I was already planning for this upcoming Sunday as like the biggest football game ever, you know with Tom Brady’s potential seventh ring,” Khoury said.

In addition to one Super Bowl LV ticket, the health care workers are also receiving transportation from Gillette Stadium to Logan Airport with police escort, a ticket to the NFL TikTok Tailgate concert headlined by Miley Cyrus, a two-night complimentary hotel stay, a Patriots gift bag, a $100 VISA gift card to spend at Raymond James Stadium and ground transportation in Tampa.

