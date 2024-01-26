ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A Millis man was arrested after police say he left a threatening voicemail for an Attleboro synagogue.

On Thursday morning, Attleboro Police responded to a report from an employee at Agudas Achim Synagogue who heard the voicemail being left as she entered the building. Police said the message “included threats referring to genocide, bombing places of worship, and the killing of children.”

Authorities said the investigation led to a “rapid identification” of the suspect, identified as John Reardon, 59, of Millis.

After receiving an arrest warrant, police located Reardon in Wrentham. With the assistance of Wrentham Police, Reardon was arrested and charged with uttering threats to kill, making a bomb threat, and civil rights violations.

Reardon was arraigned on those charges later Thursday in Attleboro District Court. He is being held pending a dangerousness hearing.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)