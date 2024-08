ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Attleboro are looking for a man behind a series of bold break-ins.

Authorities say the man broke into at least 11 different cars.

In one case, an SUV was stolen.

Anyone who recognizes this man is asked to call police.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)