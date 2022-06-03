ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Amid an infant formula shortage that has affected millions across the country, an Attleboro pharmacy is doing its’ part to help local families get by during the historic shortage.

As empty shelves lined his store, it was more than clear to Abram Agayby, owner of the County Square Pharmacy, that times were dire.

“Pediatricians started calling here and saying ‘what do we do?'” said Agayby.

As a father to a young daughter, Agayby said he was empathetic to the fear and uncertainty that parents were facing. Hoping to help in some small manner, the pharmacist posted a call to action on Facebook, asking that those with leftover or spare baby formula drop it off at the pharmacy for a donation to families in need.

“I figured somebody has a stash at their house and they’d love to give it away as long as we can find an avenue for it,” Agayby said. “It’s really what community pharmacy is about.”

According to Agayby, there is no pre-requisite for those looking for formula.

“You don’t have to be a customer here, you don’t have to be a patient here, you just have to have a child that needs formula.”

The County Square Pharmacy does ask that those seeking formula contact the store online or over the telephone before arriving in person.

