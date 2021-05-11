Attleboro police ask for help in search for missing man

ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Attleboro police are turning to the public for help locating a man whose friends haven’t had contact with him since April 30.

Richard Burt, 67, is believed to be homeless and was last staying in the area around Sensata on Pleasant Street.

Burt is described as a thin, white male with blue eyes, dark brown hair and is missing one foot.

He has ties to Norton but the reporting parties were unable to provide additional details to his possible whereabouts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Attleboro Police Department Detective Division at 508-222-1212.

