ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Attleboro police say they have identified a “strong suspect” in a series of recent car break-ins.

Officers are searching for Nicholas Grant, 25, who allegedly failed to stop for police while driving a gray 2006 Mazda 6.

He is wanted on the charges of negligent operation of a motor vehicle, failure to stop for police and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license.

Grant is also considered a suspect in several car break-ins in the Holly Street/Deerfield Road area of South Attleboro and the Riverside Avenue/Ingraham Street area of uptown, according to police.

The thefts reportedly occurred between the hours of 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. by a man using a gray Mazda 6 sedan.

Grant is believed to be splitting his time between Attleboro and Pawtucket, Rhode Island, police said.

He previously had long hair but recently cut it short, police added.

Anyone with information is asked to call Attleboro police at 508-222-1212.

