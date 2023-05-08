ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Attleboro are investigating an early morning armed robbery and are looking to identify the suspects involved.
The police department said a business on Washington Street was targeted around 4 a.m. on Monday in South Attleboro.
In a tweet, Attleboro PD provided images of what appeared to be a man with facial hair, a black hoodie and grey pants walking through the business’s front entrance, as well as a figure in a similar hoodie, black pants and a face covering that resembled a ski mask.
No other details were provided.
The police department asks that anyone with information on the incident or the suspects contact Detective Lt Brian Kelley at 508-222-1212.
