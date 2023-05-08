ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Attleboro are investigating an early morning armed robbery and are looking to identify the suspects involved.

The police department said a business on Washington Street was targeted around 4 a.m. on Monday in South Attleboro.

In a tweet, Attleboro PD provided images of what appeared to be a man with facial hair, a black hoodie and grey pants walking through the business’s front entrance, as well as a figure in a similar hoodie, black pants and a face covering that resembled a ski mask.

Image provided by the Attleboro Police Department

No other details were provided.

The police department asks that anyone with information on the incident or the suspects contact Detective Lt Brian Kelley at 508-222-1212.

The APD is investigating an armed robbery that occurred prior to 4AM this morning at a Washington Street business in South Attleboro. Any one with information about the incident or suspects is asked to contact Detective Lt Brian Kelley at 508-222-1212. pic.twitter.com/AGrMLZFh8L — Attleboro Police (@AttleboroPolice) May 8, 2023

