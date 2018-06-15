Attleboro police looking for credit card fraud suspects

ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Attleboro police are asking the public for help identifying three people accused of conducting fraudulent credit card transactions at several locations in the area.

Investigators have released surveillance images of the individuals they say are connected to the crimes.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call the Attleboro Police Officer Creamer at 508-222-1212 and reference case 18061055.

ID is being sought for these individuals in connection w/ several fraudulent credit card transactions at several Attleboro businesses. Any person who can identify any of the involved parties is asked to contact APD Officer Creamer at 508-222-1212. Please ref case #18061055. pic.twitter.com/e4QVjXqwoW — Attleboro Police (@AttleboroPolice) June 15, 2018

