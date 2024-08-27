ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Attleboro are searching for two suspects wanted in a robbery at a Walgreens.

Authorities said that the man stole several hundred dollars from a customer trying to make a purchase.

They said he ran out of the building where another man was waiting.

Police said the two men arrived in a silver or gray Honda four-door sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

