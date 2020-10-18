Attleboro police say missing 15-year-old boy has been found safe

ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Attleboro police say a 15-year-old boy who went missing Friday has been found safe.

Jozef McAllister had last been seen in the area of South Avenue and Snell streets around 10 a.m., Attleboro police said.

He was safely located Sunday night.

No additional information has been released.

The missing 15 y/o from the previous post was safely located last night. Thanks to all who shared. — Attleboro Police (@AttleboroPolice) October 19, 2020

