Attleboro police searching for home burglary suspects

ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Attleboro are seeking the public’s help in identifying two suspects caught on video during a home robbery.

Police say the suspects were seen leaving the Pleasant Street home around 3:10 p.m. on Friday in an older-model gray BMW.

They are accused of cutting and removing copper piping from a basement.

Anyone with information on their identities or the vehicle is urged to contact police at 508-222-1212.

