Attleboro police searching for man accused of ‘savagely’ beating, robbing disabled man

ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Attleboro police are turning to the public for help in tracking down one of two men who were captured on surveillance video “savagely” beating and robbing a disabled man outside of liquor store last month.

Officers responding to a report of a robbery and assault at Brothers Liquors on April 17 found a 50-year-old man who had been accosted and assaulted by two men as he exited the store around 11 p.m., according to the Attleboro Police Department.

Police say the video shows 41-year-old Shawn Farmer and 29-year-old Cory Silva knocking down and pummeling the victim in the parking lot before fleeing the scene with a woman.

The victim, who did not want to appear on camera, told 7News a childhood illness and a bad fall left him with permanent brain damage.

“I got a concussion, broken cheekbone, broken two places in my eye socket, my ribs, I might need an operation,” he said.

The victim’s sister told 7News that the two men shook his hand and asked him for money on his way into the store.

“They asked for money going in,” Marjorie Lincourt said. “He said he didn’t have any. When he came out, they attacked him.”

Lincourt says she was afraid the men were going to kill her brother.

Farmer was taken into custody on April 26 after a detective spotted him near the store and recognized his face from the video.

Silva, who was wearing a Tom Brady jersey on the night of the attack, remains at large. He is wanted on assault and robbery charges.

Police say Silva is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, 165 pounds, and is known to frequent the Eastside area.

Police are investigating the involvement of a 20-year-old woman who was present during the incident. Her name has not been released.

The victim also says the men brandished a knife and forced him to hand over a chain that he was wearing.

Anyone with information on Silva’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Attleboro Police Department at 508-222-1212.

