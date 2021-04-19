Attleboro police searching for man accused of stealing a car with an elderly woman seated inside

ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Attleboro police detectives are reviewing surveillance video after a terrifying carjacking took place Saturday night at the Shell gas station off of Interstate 95.

Police say a woman in her 70’s was in the back seat of a running SUV when family members briefly went inside. That is when an unidentified man jumped into the Mazda and took off.

The driver pulled over in a nearby neighborhood and dragged the woman out of the car and speeding away.

She was treated and released from a local hospital and the car was found with the engine running Sunday morning in Providence, Rhode Island.

Police are using this as a teachable moment for the community.

“Make sure you turn the car off, make sure you lock the car. The days of leaving your cars unlocked is over,” one officer told 7NEWS.

The incident remains under investigation.

