Attleboro police searching for man accused of ‘viciously’ attacking, robbing disabled person

ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Attleboro police are turning to the public for help tracking down a man accused of violently robbing a disabled person last week.

Officers responding to a reported armed robbery outside of an uptown business determined Cory Silva, 29, whose last known address was in Attleboro, had “viciously assault and robbed a disabled individual, which resulted in egregious bodily injury to the victim,” according to Attleboro police.

Police say Silva is 5 feet, 8 inches tall weighing 165 pounds and is known to frequent the Eastside area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Attleboro Police Department 508-222-1212.

