Attleboro police searching for missing woman who has not been seen for days

ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Attleboro are turning to the public for help tracking down a woman who has not been seen for days.

Cassandra Barber, 23, was last seen by her family on Sunday, according to the Attleboro Police Department.

She is described as 5 feet tall with a medium build, black hair, and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact the Attleboro Police Department at 508-222-1212.

APD is seeking assistance in locating a missing female. 23 y/o Cassandra Barber was last seen by family on 06/07/2020 in Attleboro. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Attleboro Police Departmebt at 508-222-1212. pic.twitter.com/Fp0n89wJAG — Attleboro Police (@AttleboroPolice) June 11, 2020

