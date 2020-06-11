Attleboro police searching for missing woman who has not been seen for days

Attleboro Police Dept.

ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Attleboro are turning to the public for help tracking down a woman who has not been seen for days.

Cassandra Barber, 23, was last seen by her family on Sunday, according to the Attleboro Police Department.

She is described as 5 feet tall with a medium build, black hair, and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact the Attleboro Police Department at 508-222-1212.

 

