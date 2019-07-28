ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Attleboro police are searching for a suspect accused of breaking into cars during the overnight hours.

Officers have received numerous reports of thefts from motor vehicles in the area of Allenson and Deerfield avenues and Woodbine and Holly streets over recent weeks, police said.

The suspect is described as a white man between 20 and 30 years old, with average height and medium length hair.

He was reportedly seen on foot attempting to open car doors.

Police urge residents to secure their vehicles and valuables.

Anyone with information is asked to call Attleboro police.

Please keep an eye out, be observant, and report any suspicious activity.

