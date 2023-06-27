ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Attleboro police asked for the public’s help Monday in efforts to identify a person who police said allegedly accosted, assaulted and stole a pair of Air Force One sneakers from a 14-year-old girl late last week.

Police said the incident happened near Cuddy Court on Friday around 6:30 p.m.

Police shared photos of the man believed to be behind this incident and asked anyone with information on the incident to contact them at 508-222-1212.

