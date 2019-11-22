Attleboro police seek help in search for missing teen

ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Attleboro police are turning to the public for help tracking down a missing person.

17-year-old Courtney Pinkins Jr. was last seen on his way to school Wednesday morning, according to a release issued by police.

Pinkins has ties to Malden and Boston.

He is described as being 5-foot 10-inch tall with a slim build.

He was last seen wearing black shoes, black pants and a black puffy jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 508-222-1212.

