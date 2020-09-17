Attleboro police seek help in search for missing teenage girl

ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Attleboro are turning to the public for help tracking down a missing teenage girl.

Jada Carlson, of North Attleboro, was last seen leaving her home in Attleboro around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, according to police.

Carlson is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall, about 135 pounds, with a medium build, brown eyes, and long braided hair.

She was last seen wearing black and white leggings.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call Attleboro police at 508-222-1212.

