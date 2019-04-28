Attleboro police seek help in search for missing woman

ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Attleboro police are turning to the public for help finding a woman who has not returned to her nursing home.

A search is underway for 73-year-old Dorothy Lucas who was last seen around noon on Saturday in a 2011 white Jeep Patriot plate number: 573WT7.

Lucas is wheelchair bound and dependant on insulin. She also suffers from symptoms of dementia.

She was with 52-year-old Mark Chicoine.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact the Attleboro Police at 508-222-1212.

