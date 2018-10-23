Attleboro police seek help in search for suspect accused of stabbing man multiple times

ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Attleboro are turning to the public for help in tracking down a wanted man who they say attacked and stabbed another man multiple times over the weekend.

Officers responding to Townsend Road for a report of a stabbing on Sunday night found a man suffering from multiple stab wounds, according to the Attleboro Police Department.

The victim, whose name was not released, is expected to survive.

Following an investigation, police say they obtained a warrant for the arrest of 42-year-old David Matta.

Matta, who is said to have ties to Brockton and Taunton, will be charged with assault to murder upon capture.

Anyone with information on Matta’s whereabouts is asked to contact Attleboro police.

