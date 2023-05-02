ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Attleboro are asking for the public’s help in identifying two men considered to be persons of interest in an arson investigation.

The Attleboro Police Department shared images of the two males as authorities continue to investigate an arson case involving County Auto & Sales at 42 County Street.

In a news release, the department said the two males were last seen in the area around 5:09 p.m. on April 15, the day of the incident.

The police department described both individuals as being white males in their “late-teens to early 20’s.”

One of the suspects was said to have a large build with brown, short hair and a goatee, in addition to a white Fila hoodie and work boots.

The other male suspect was described as having a medium build, light-brown hair, and facial hair.

“Any one able to identity either party is asked to contact Detective Keith Shepard at 508-222-1212,” the department stated on Twitter.

Those who wish to provide information are asked to reference case #23-30149.

