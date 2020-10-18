Attleboro police seeking the public’s help in search of missing 15-year-old

ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Attleboro police are seeking the public’s help in their search for a 15-year-old boy who went missing Friday, authorities said.

Jozef McAllister was last seen in the area of South Avenue and Snell streets around 10 a.m., according to a post from the Attleboro Police Department’s Twitter page released on Sunday.

McAllister was last seen wearing a grey hoodie and is described as a 5-foot, 6-inch tall white male with blonde hair, blue eyes weighing approximately 140 pounds, police said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Attleboro Police Department Detective Division at 508-222-1212.

