ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - The Attleboro Police Department is warning residents about an increase in car break-ins this year.

The city has experienced a 14 percent uptick in break-ins since the beginning of the year, according to police.

Most recently on Sept. 7 at 11:15 p.m., officers responding to a report of two men attempting to break into a vehicle in the area of Cedar and Thacher streets engaged in a foot pursuit with the suspects before they were apprehended, police said.

Michael Brown, 23, of Woonsocket, Rhode Island, was arrested and a summons was issued to a 16-year-old male from Pawtucket, Rhode Island.

A black backpack containing multiple stolen items was reportedly found nearby.

Police say both suspects are believed to be involved in at least nine car break-ins in the area on that evening.

Five days earlier, residents in the area of South Main Street and Henshaw Avenue reported nine car break-ins and one car theft.

Andrew Newberry, of Dorchester, was arrested in connection with these break-ins after being found in possession of a stolen car in Randolph, police said.

“With our society now more mobile than ever (and cheaper gas prices), offenders are willing to travel farther away to steal unsecured valuables from your vehicles,” Attleboro police warned.

They are encouraging people to lock their vehicles and keep valuables out of view.

