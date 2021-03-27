Attleboro students join mayor to clean up town

ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Students have been stepping up to help clean up Attleboro.

After Mayor Paul Herux posted his efforts to pick up trash in town on social media, students joined in. After students from the National Honors Society set out to clean up the town, others followed, according to Jenna Machado, NHS president.

“We got a lot of positive feedback. Everyone loved it, peers and classmates from Attleboro High School saw us doing it and they jumped on,” Machado said.

Members of the football team recently spent their off day cleaning up trash as well. Principal Bill Runey said the students were setting a good example.

“I think it’s making a huge difference in the community, especially when our neighbors our residents see our young people giving back,” Runey said.

