ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - For the first time in days, school buses are rolling through Attleboro.

The city picked up more than 30 inches of snow during Monday’s blizzard, and now, on Friday, families are finally getting back to their routines.

“It’s taken four days now to get back, and the snow was ridiculous,” Lucas Mistler said, an Attleboro Elementary parent. “We have one lane down the road. I know they couldn’t clean out. They did their best, but 32 inches of snow. There’s nothing you can do about that.”

Just days ago, the city had mounds of snow stacked high with the streets still waiting to be plowed. That kept the students home.

“I was out doing snow, but they were home just playing video games,” Joshua Dore said, an Attleboro Elementary parent. “I know they enjoyed being home.”

“We’re lucky that we do work from home, so it was helpful, but I know there were parents who couldn’t even get out of the roads, couldn’t get to work, and I feel bad for them,” Mistler said.

City and school officials say they’ve made major progress clearing roads and sidewalks and preparing buildings.

Attleboro officials say if some bus stops are buried in snow, drivers will stop anywhere that’s safe along their normal route.

They’re telling parents to expect some delays because buses will also be picking up students who normally walk.

For students, it’s the simple things they missed the most.

“Seeing my friends and seeing my teachers,” Landon Dore said.

