QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - An Attleboro woman is due to face a judge in connection with a fatal shooting at the South Shore Plaza last weekend.

Samantha Schwartz, 27, will appear in Quincy District Court Friday morning on one charge of accessory after the fact of murder, according to Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey and Braintree Police Chief Mark Dubois.

Dijoun C. Beasley, 26, was shopping inside a retail store on the main floor of the plaza around 3 p.m. when he was shot with a handgun by an unknown man, authorities said.

Beasley was taken to the hospital, where he died of his injuries

“The shooter remains at-large tonight, and this investigation remains ongoing and very active,” District Attorney Morrissey said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Braintree police detectives at 781-794-8620, contact Mass State Police detectives at 781-830-4990, or e-mail tips@braintreema.gov.

