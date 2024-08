ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Attleboro police said a woman has died from injuries she suffered when a duplex caught fire in that town.

The 40-year-old was severely burned in the fire on Mendon Road last month.

She was one of two people pulled from the burning home by police officers.

The other person was treated for smoke inhalation.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)