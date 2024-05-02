ATTLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - An Attleboro woman recently claimed her second major lottery prize in just 10 weeks after winning $1 million on an instant lottery ticket, officials announced.

The Massachusetts State Lottery Commission in a statement said Christine Wilson won her first prize in February, winning $1 million in the Lifetime Millions $50 instant ticket game.

Wilson bought her first ticket at Dubs’s Discount Liquors in Mansfield.

Wilson won her second prize on a 100X Cash $10 instant ticket that she bought at Family Food Mart, also in Mansfield.

In both cases, the state lottery commission said Wilson opted to receive her prize as a $650,000 pre-tax one-time payment. The stores that sold the tickets received $10,000 bonuses.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)