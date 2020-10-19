Attorney charged in connection with CT mom’s disappearance released on bond

An attorney charged in connection with the disappearance of a Connecticut mother has been released from jail.

Kent Mawhinney, the former lawyer for Fotis Dulos, is facing conspiracy to commit murder charges in connection wi the disappearance of Dulos’s wife Jennifer.

Fotis Dulos killed himself after he was charged with his wife’s murder and maintained his innocence up until her death.

She was last seen dropping her children off at school in May of 2019 and is now presumed dead.

Police said they believe her estranged husband attacked and hilled her. Her body has not been found.

Mawhinney was released on bond and will be required to wear a GPS monitoring device.

