FORT LAUDERDALE, FL (WHDH) — Florida school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz wants to donate his inheritance money to the shooting victims, according to his defense attorney.

This announcement came during a Wednesday hearing to determine if taxpayers should cover the defense of Cruz.

“Whatever money that he’s entitled to he does not want that money. He would like that money donated to an organization that the victims’ family believes would able to facilitate healing in our community or an opportunity to educate our community about the issues that have ripened over the last four months,” said Assistant Public Defender Melisa McNeil.

She added that Cruz may be worth hundreds of thousands of dollars that was left to him by his late adopted mother.

The 19-year-old is charged with killing 17 people and wounding 17 others at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in the Feb. 14 mass shooting. He faces the death penalty if convicted.

