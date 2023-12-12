COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - An attorney for Brian Walshe is seeking to withdraw from the case.

Walshe has been charged with first degree murder, as well as misleading a police investigation in connection with the death of his wife, Ana.

He was first arraigned in the case in January. In an update Tuesday, the Norfolk District Attorney’s office confirmed Brian’s attorney now wants off the case.

Ana Walshe was last seen on Jan. 1 following a New Year’s Eve dinner at the Cohasset home she shared with Brian.

In court, prosecutors have said Brian allegedly killed Ana, dismembered her and disposed of her body.

Her remains have not been found, to date.

