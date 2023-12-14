COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - A judge on Wednesday approved a motion allowing accused killer Brian Walshe’s defense attorney to withdraw from the case.

Walshe is facing charges including first degree murder and misleading a police investigation in connection with the death of his wife.

In a virtual hearing centered on his defense attorney’s motion, the judge in the case said Walshe is now broke and can no longer afford his attorney.

A Norfolk County District Attorney’s office spokesperson earlier this week confirmed Walshe’s attorney was seeking to withdraw.

With that move now finalized, Walshe will be represented by a state-appointed lawyer.

Walshe’s wife, Ana, was last seen on Jan. 1 after a New Year’s dinner at the Cohasset home she shared with Brian.

Prosecutors have since said Brian killed Ana before dismembering and disposing of her body.

Ana’s remains have not been found, to date.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)