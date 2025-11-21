BOSTON (WHDH) - Lindsay Clancy’s defense attorney has filed a new motion to request a different way for Clancy to be taken to court when her trial begins next year.

The defense said the sheriff needs to follow the law and allow Clancy proper medical transportation provided by Tewksbury Hospital.

Prosecutors say Lindsay Clancy strangled her three children to death in January 2023 before trying to take her own life by jumping out a window at her home. Clancy was partially paralyzed in that jump.

“She is in significant mental health dire straights,” said Kevin Reddington, Clancy’s attorney. “She has 24/7 supervision as for her safety, she also obviously is paraplegic, confined to a wheelchair, there are signficant physical and concerns that need to be addressed prior to a trial.”

Clancy has pleaded not guilty to all charges against her.

