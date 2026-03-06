BOSTON (WHDH) - The attorney for Boston police officer John O’Keefe’s family is withdrawing the motion to stop the return of Karen Read’s cell phones.

The attorney said he will work with Read’s legal team toward an agreement on how to access them.

O’Keefe’s family filed a motion saying the phones should not be returned to Read because they believed there was evidence on them, including a quote where Read allegedly said “I’m dead, I’m (explitive) dead.”

The attorney for the O’Keefe family admitted to the court that he misinterpreted Read’s words.

Read was acquitted of second-degree murder in O’Keefe’s death.

