Attorney for pilots said several warnings about safety issues prior to deadly helicopter crash

NEW YORK (WHDH) - An attorney for pilots at a helicopter company in New York City says they were warning management about safety issues prior to a deadly crash in March.

The New York Times reports that the attorney says emails were sent to Liberty Helicopters and to the company that chartered the deadly flight.

The report also says executives at the company insisted the operation was safe.

Five passengers were killed in the crash, only the pilot was able to free himself and survive.

