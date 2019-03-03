Attorney general’s office: Beware of IRS scams in tax season

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire Attorney General Gordon MacDonald is urging residents to take added precautions to protect themselves from Internal Revenue Service-related scams this tax season.

MacDonald’s office received 471 reports related to IRS scams in 2017. That number more than doubled in 2018 to 984 reports.

The office says people most commonly report receiving unsolicited calls fraudulently claiming to be from the IRS and demanding payment for delinquent taxes. The callers typically ask for some sort of immediate payment and threaten arrest, wage garnishment or other forms of legal process to coerce the payment.

With few exceptions, the agency’s first contact with a delinquent taxpayer will not be a phone call, but a mailed letter.

