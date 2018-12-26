Attorney in death of Vanessa Marcotte seeks dismissal of DNA evidence

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A lawyer for the suspect in the 2016 killing of a Google employee killed while out for a run near her mother’s Massachusetts home has asked a judge to throw out DNA evidence in the case.

Edward Ryan Jr., who represents Angelo Colon-Ortiz, says in a motion filed this month that his client’s DNA was collected in violation of his constitutional rights. Ryan says Colon-Ortiz, whose native language is Spanish, doesn’t understand English, didn’t understand a police interpreter, and thus could not voluntarily give a DNA sample.

Prosecutors have not filed their response to the motion to suppress.

Colon-Ortiz has pleaded not guilty in the August 2016 death of 27-year-old Vanessa Marcotte, who lived in New York City but was visiting her mother in Princeton, Massachusetts when she was killed.

