Attorney Michael Avenatti accused of trying to extort more than $20M from Nike

FILE - In this Thursday, April 26, 2018, file photo, Michael Avenatti, Stormy Daniels' attorney, talks to reporters outside of federal court in New York. Avenatti says he has information showing that President Donald Trump’s longtime personal attorney, Michael Cohen, received $500,000 from a Russian billionaire within months of paying hush money to Daniels. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

NEW YORK (WHDH) - Attorney Michael Avenatti will be criminally charged after allegedly attempting to extort more than $20 million in payments from the Nike corporation, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York announced Monday.

District Attorney Geoffrey S. Berman is expected to announce the charges at a 2:30 p.m. press conference.

Avenatti allegedly threatened to “use his ability to garner publicity to inflict substantial financial and reputational harm on the company if his demands were not met,” according to the announcement.

Avenatti previously represented porn actress Stormy Daniels in her lawsuit against President Trump.

