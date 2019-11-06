Attorney: NH mom took off with 3-year-old son to keep him from getting vaccinated

SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire woman who triggered an interstate manhunt when she took her 3-year-old son in defiance of a court order has been arraigned after turning herself over to police in Massachusetts, officials said.

Malinda Ann Nicolosi, 46, of Londonderry, was released on bail in Somerville District Court Wednesday on a charge of being a fugitive from justice, according to Medford police.

Her sister, Rene Martinez said Nicolosi took her son to keep him from getting vaccinated.

“Was it right? No it’s not right. But, was it what she had to do? As a mom and after being told by one doctor that it could actually end up causing him death,” Martinez said.

Nicolosi’s attorney said the child has serious medical issues and the father planned to go against the mother’s wishes to keep him vaccine free.

Instead, she violated a custody order Nov. 1 and took her son to Massachusetts, according to police.

Though they were missing for days, Martinez said that once her sister found out she was wanted, she let her son sleep through the night and then showed up at the Medford Police Department the next morning.

Her son was with her at the time and he was turned over to his father, “who was very happy to be reunited,” police said.

“She is an amazing mother. She does everything for this baby,” Martinez said on her sister’s behalf.

The Massachusetts Department of Children and Families, the New Hampshire Division for Children, Youth, and Families, and the Londonderry New Hampshire Police Department were notified.

It’s unclear when she will be returned to New Hampshire to face kidnapping charges.

