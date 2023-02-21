WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - A Woburn man accused of fatally shooting another man appeared in court Tuesday to face charges in connection with the incident.

Police said the shooting happened in Tyler Olivier’s basement on Monday when authorities said Olivier shot a 22 year old Cambridge man in the head. Olivier was shot in the stomach.

Speaking outside Woburn District Court, Olivier’s attorney said the shooting was a case of self defense, saying Olivier was the victim of a home invasion.

“There’s way more to this case than meets the eye,” Attorney Joshua Wood told reporters.

“It’s going to be really interesting to try this case because it seems to me they arrested the wrong person,” Wood continued.

The prosecutor in this case said Olivier lives with his mom in a home on Washington Street. The prosecutor continued, saying Olivier’s mom called 911 early Monday morning after hearing gunshots.

Police responding to the scene found the Cambridge man dead, according to prosecutors. Prosecutors said police also found six bullet casings and several bullet holes.

Investigators remained on scene on Washington Street through much of the day Monday. Officials later announced Olivier’s arrest on Monday evening.

Police said Olivier told officers he defended himself after two armed men broke in and tried to kill him.

“He charged over and basically used the door to smash this person coming through the door, disarming this person, causing this person to drop the gun,” Prosecutor Graham Van Epps said.

“By his account, he retrieved the gun, picked it up and shot this person who was found dead in the staircase,” Van Epps continued.

Van Epps told the judge Olivier has two open court cases, adding that he had a GPS ankle bracelet.

Wood addressed Olivier’s open cases, reminding the judge that his client has not been convicted of anything.

“If this had been almost any other person that didn’t have an open case, that wasn’t a person like Mr. Olivier, he would be treated as a victim and this would be a totally different scenario,” Wood said.

The judge on Tuesday revoked Olivier’s bail in his open cases. Olivier is being kept on $50,000 cash bail in this case.

Police said the case is still under investigation.

