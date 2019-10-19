Attorney pleads not guilty to failing to report stolen guns

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut attorney accused of failing to report six stolen handguns — including one used to shoot at police — has pleaded not guilty to charges including reckless endangerment.

The Stamford Advocate reports that 72-year-old Ridgely Brown was arrested after police learned his stolen revolver was allegedly used by another man to shoot at a police officer in July.

Authorities learned about the Stanford man’s five other stolen guns, including one that turned up on a suspect in March.

Police say Brown was told in May to report the other missing weapons, but say he waited until July, a day before Stamford Officer Bryan Cooper was shot at.

Brown told police a woman he was involved with stole the guns during visits to his home.

Brown’s attorney declined to comment.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)