Attorney recovering in ICU after being viciously beaten by accused church shooter

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A public defender in New Hampshire is recovering in the Intensive Care Unit after his client — a man accused of shooting a bride and groom at a wedding ceremony in Pelham earlier this month — viciously beat him during a jailhouse meeting on Monday morning.

Dale Holloway, 37, savagely assaulted attorney Michael Davidow inside the Valley Street Jail in Manchester around 9:30 a.m., causing him to suffer a broken nasal cavity, a subarachnoid hemorrhage, a temporal lobe hemorrhage, a left lateral eye hemorrhage, lacerations to his lip, and various head contusions, a police report indicated.

Authorities say Holloway was not in restraints during the meeting.

Davidow was reportedly found seated at a table in an interview room with his hands over his face and blood dripping on the floor. An alert was then activated and several officers restrained Holloway in a chair.

Holloway was subsequently charged with first-degree assault. He is expected to be arraigned Tuesday via a video conference at Hillsborough County Superior Court.

The incident came after Holloway allegedly fired shots at a wedding earlier in the month, injuring the bride and a bishop.

Officers responding to a reported shooting at the New England Pentecostal Church on Bridge Street just after 10 a.m. on Oct. 12 learned Holloway had shot Bishop Stanley Choate, 75, in the upper chest and bride Claire McMullen, 60, in the arm during her wedding ceremony, the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office said.

The groom, 60-year-old Mark Castiglione, also reportedly sustained injuries after being struck in the head with an object.

Investigators say Holloway is the stepson of Minister Luis Garcia, who was killed earlier this month. His funeral was set to take place after the wedding.

Holloway is facing charges including attempted murder, convicted felon in possession of a firearm, second-degree assault, and simple assault.

