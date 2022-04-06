BOSTON (WHDH) - A Boston bar could lose its liquor license after one of its bouncers allegedly stabbed a man to death outside its doors, but attorneys said Tuesday that the bouncer’s actions were “not foreseeable” and that the bar should remain open.

Authorities say Alvaro Larrama, who worked as a bouncer at Sons of Boston in Faneuil Hall, fatally stabbed former Marine Daniel Martinez over St. Patrick’s Day weekend.

The two men allegedly exchanged words when Martinez tried to get into the bar, with Larrama stabbing him to death shortly afterward.

“They were denied entry and definitely got into a verbal dispute,” said Jason Kuczynski, who runs the bar. “Just from the body language, it seems like they were having a pretty intense argument.”

Larrama has been charged with murder and the Boston Licensing Board has pulled the bar’s entertainment license.

After security guards at other establishments notified him of the stabbing, Kuczynski said he located Larrama’s clothes in a trash can but he was nowhere to be found.

At a hearing at City Hall Tuesday, an attorney for Sons of Boston said Larrama had no prior discipline issues and that the bar should not be held responsible for his actions.

“It was not foreseeable by the licensee that this would happen,” attorney Carolyn Conway said.

Kuczynski told the board that he did not do a background check on Larrama when he was hired last year. He also noted that the bar does not train its security to get confrontational with guests.

The board will rule on suspending Sons of Boston’s liquor license on Thursday.

