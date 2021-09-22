Reputed mobster Robert Gentile died Friday at a Connecticut hospital from complications of a stroke, according to his attorney.

Gentile was a key figure in the investigation into the historic art heist at the Isabella Stewart Gardner museum where more than $500 million worth of artwork was stolen back in 1990.

To this day, none of the thieves have been caught and Gentile denied ever knowing anything about it.

He was 84-years-old.

