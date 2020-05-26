Attorney says suspended Holyoke superintendent never hid info about virus’ spread

HOLYOKE, MASS. (WHDH) - The attorney for the suspended superintendent of Soldier’s Home in Holyoke said his client did not conceal information about a coronavirus outbreak that killed dozens of veterans, but Gov. Charlie Baker said he’s waiting for an independent investigation of what happened to conclude.

Baker put Superintendent Bennett Walsh on administrative leave at the end of March, after the coronavirus began to ravage the veterans facility. So far 76 veterans have died due to the coronavirus, and 164 residents and staff have tested

At a press conference, attorney Mark Bennett said his client never concealed information about the outbreak from the Baker administration.

“What I’m addressing today are specific allegations against Mr. Walsh, that he concealed, kept everyone in the dark and did not reach out for help.” Bennett said.

Federal officials are investigating the deaths, and former U.S. Attorney Mark W. Pearlstein is conducting an independent investigation for the state. Baker said he was waiting for that report before moving forward.

‘I’m waiting for Mark’s report,” Baker said. “There’s a lot of back and forth about what happened, given the enormity of the tragedy there.”

Baker said he expected Pearlstein to wrap up his report soon.

