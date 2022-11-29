HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Several victims hurt during a crash in Hingham that killed 1 person and injured over a dozen others at an Apple store have filed a lawsuit against Apple Inc., as well as the store’s property owners and developers.

In a news conference on Tuesday, attorneys with the firm Sheff & Cook announced the lawsuit, just over a week after the crash at the Derby Street Shoppes.

The suit was filed on behalf of two of the crash’s victims, Stephen Parrish, an Apple employee, and Matthew Timberger, who was a customer in the store when police say Bradley Rein, 53, plowed into the store with an SUV.

The filers claim that the crash was preventable and that, based on the way the Apple store was laid out, a crash like the one on Nov. 21 could have been expected.

The attorneys claim accidents like the one in Hingham happen every day around the country, so often that developers should have anticipated them and installed at least a few barriers in front of the shop.

“So why no barriers, here in Hingham at the Apple store?” attorney Douglas Sheff asked during the conference. “Well, that is going to be what this case is about, but in any event, no matter what, for just a few dollars, a couple of barriers could have easily prevented this entire tragedy.”

The news conference also featured a presentation of other Apple locations that appear to have barriers in front of their storefronts, as well.

The lawsuit is seeking unspecified damages for the injuries suffered by the victims and the losses suffered by their families.

