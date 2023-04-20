Attorneys for a former cardinal in the Catholic Church were in court Thursday in a case linked to sexual abuse charges against the cardinal.

Theodore McCarrick is accused of sexually assaulting a teenager in Wellesley more than 45 years ago.

Earlier this year, McCarrick’s attorneys filed a motion to withdraw the charges against him due to his failing mental competency.

On Thursday, a judge granted prosecutors a request to receive copies of McCarrick’s medical records.

A status hearing on the case has been scheduled for June 29.

McCarrick is the highest ranking Roman Catholic official to face criminal charges of sexual abuse.

He was defrocked in 2019 after a Vatican investigation found he molested several adults and children.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)