CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A former Harvard Medical School morgue manager, accused of stealing and selling body parts, is trying to get the charges against him dismissed.

Cedric Lodge was indicted on federal charges of stealing and selling goods valued above $5,000, in connection with the morgue body part thefts between 2018 and 2022.

Lodge’s attorneys are now arguing that body parts do not meet the definition of “goods.”

Harvard University has called the crime a betrayal to the institution and its donors.

Lodge was fired by the medical school, and the administration has since appointed a panel to evaluate its donor program and their morgue policies.

