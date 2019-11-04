Attorneys for man charged in Mass. state trooper’s death steps down after courtroom outburst

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - The attorneys representing a man on trial for allegedly causing a crash on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Charlton that killed a state trooper in 2016 stepped down Monday following last week’s courtroom outburst.

David Njuguna, 33, of Webster, stunned the courtroom by apologizing to Trooper Thomas Clardy’s widow and criticizing his defense attorneys just before closing arguments were slated to be made in Worcester Superior Court on Oct. 29.

“I’m very sorry, Mrs. Clardy, for what happened. But your honor, he told me not to say anything because it would look better with you. I trusted him,” he said.

The judge ordered Njuguna to stop the outburst but when he refused, he was removed from the courtroom.

“I’m really sorry for what happened,” Njuguna could be heard saying as officers escorted him out of the room. “Why are you people lying about everything?”

Judge Janet Kenton-Walker, who is presiding over Njuguna’s case, approved attorneys Peter Ettenberg and Jaclyn Rose Greenhalgh’s motion to withdraw from the case.

Michael Hussey will now serve as Njuguna’s defense.

Walker was soon expected to declare a verdict in this case but no immediate action will be taken while Hussey is allowed an opportunity to review the case.

Authorities say Clardy had stopped a car for a traffic violation when his cruiser was hit by Njuguna’s vehicle on March 16, 2016.

Njuguna, who was returning from a medicinal marijuana dispensary, allegedly had THC in his system when he crashed into the cruiser.

His former defense attorney claimed he was not impaired by marijuana but suffered a medical event that caused him to swerve into Clardy’s cruiser.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)